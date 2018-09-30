Live

After a powerpacked episode last night, its time for some more high-voltage drama within the Bigg Boss 12 house tonight. What's going to keep us on the edge of our seats tonight is the fact that it's going to be double eviction. With Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik's unexpected exit from the show, the new name is definitely going to be a shocker.

Last night we had seen Salman Khan give an earful to Sreesanth for his give-up attitude and Karanvir Bohra for trying to be in the good books of all the contestants fearing nominations.

Deepak Thakur had also received a bit of a scolding for his habit of jumping in between everyone's conversation. While many fans blamed Salman Khan of being too partial towards Anup Jalota, many accused him of bullying and targeting Karanvir Bohra in each episode.

Now, what new drama will tonight's episode unfold, stay tuned to catch it all up at 9pm.

Live Updates