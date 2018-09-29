Live

The biggest highlight of all seasons of Bigg Boss has always been its weekend ka vaar episodes with Salman Khan. And with the promo showing Salman announcing double eviction this week in Bigg Boss 12, the stakes are going to be pretty high for the contestants.

While IBTimes poll suggested that audience want Kriti Verma to leave the house, the favourite one for the audience, clearly was television heartthrob, Karanvir Bohra. Dipika Kakkar too received nominal votes against her.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu have bene invited for the second weekend ka vaar, where they not only spend some quality time with the contestants but also ensure a bit of drama and spark, once they leave the house.

Through the promo, we also got a glimpse of Salman's angry side as he gives the celebrities and jodis an earful tonight for being fake and laid-back.

So sit back with some popcorn and fizz, as we cover the high-voltage drama live for you at 9 pm.

