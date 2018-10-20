Live

The fifth 'weekend ka vaar' of Bigg Boss 12 will definitely witness some high-voltage drama and suspense tonight.

Brace yourselves for some emotional rollercoaster and high on adrenaline episode. Temperature is going to soar pretty intensely tonight with Salman Khan grilling Sreesanth over his sportsmanship and for quitting the 'ghoda-gaadi task'.

The biggest highlight of Bigg Boss has always been its weekend ka vaar episodes with Salman Khan and going by the promo, tonight's going to be no different. What's going to keep us on the edge of our seats is the fact that even an otherwise calm and composed, Anup Jalota, would demand Surbhi Rana's eviction from the house.

Sreesanth's wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari and Dipika Kakkar's husband, Shoaib, would also join Salman on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

While our IBTimes poll survey has predicted that audience wants to see Jasleen Matharu leave the house on this weekend ka vaar, who amongst the six (Urvashi, Saba, Saurabh, Jasleen, Karanvir, Srishty) would get the axe tonight remains to be seen.

Live Updates