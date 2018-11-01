Ever since last night's episode of Bigg Boss 12, where a normal argument turned into an ugly scuffle between Vikas Gupta, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakkar; Twitter has been flooded with hate messages against Sreesanth.

While many are calling out on Sreesanth for his twisted gameplay, many have demanded Salman Khan and Bigg Boss to throw him out of the show. The minute disagreement led to a huge brawl between Vikas Gupta, Karanvir and Sreesanth. While Vikas called Sreesanth 'loser' and 'badtameez', Sreesanth made comments on his sexuality and called him fake. And not just that, losing control over his anger, Sreesanth did push Karanvir in such a way that he fell and hurt his hand.

While Dipika, who was also a part of Vikas' team, tried to protect Karanvir from the blows which led to Sreesanth angrily making sexually lewd comments on her. Hurt and visibly shocked, Dipika left the game midway.

