10.05: Somi calls Dipika's group 'donkeys', Dipika too starts making fun of her.

10.03: Shivashish says that since Somi never supported her, he would break her scarecrow. An ugly fight breaks out between Somi and Shivashish.

10.00: Karanvir asks Sreesanth why he took his name. Sreesanth says that he had no option but to nominate one celebrity. Srishty is the first person to go and she breaks Romil's scarecrow. Megha says that since she considers Deepak a tough competitor she would like to nominate him and breaks Deepak's scarecrow.

09.55: Surbhi starts her war-of-words on Sreesanth. Romil too is shocked with Sreesanth's decision. Sreesanth tells Romil that he would try to save him. Shivashish tries to defend Sree which brings out a fight between him and Surbhi. Megha says that she would nominate Romil.

09.50: Bigg Boss announces that the nomination process would take place between the seven contestants. The four safe contestants will have the chance to save three and nominate four. Scarecrows have been put outside the house which the housemates will have to break one-by-one. The left scarecrows with names on them would be safe at the end. Sreesanth would monitor the task.

09.45: Sreesanth is given the power to nominate seven contestants for the nominations without any interference. Sreesanth names - Somi Khan, Rohit Suchanti, Jasleen Matharu, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur, Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary.

09.40: Jasleen and Surbhi get into an argument over a petty issue, housemates try to sort out their differences. Jasleen talks about the issue with Shivashish, Sreesanth and Karanvir. They try to comfort her and ask her to maintain a distance. It's time for the nomination process now.

09.35: Romil tries to explain things to Shivashish but later asks him whether he did it to gain attention like Sreesanth. Surbhi and Somi make fun of Jasleen and ask how would she react if her parents were to come to the house suddenly.

09.30: Sreesanth is seen talking to Megha and Karanvir about Jasleen. He says that Jasleen should not have intervened between him and Shiv. Jasleen tries to explain things to Shiv which he slowly begins to understand. Sreesanth says that Jasleen has tried to come in between him and Karanvir.

09.25: Deepak says that trying to run away could have been Shivashish's strategy. Dipika, Megha, Rohit and Srishty talk about how Deepak keeps pulling everyone's legs and feels that only his emotions are genuine. Jasleen tells Sreesanth that he should have talked to Shivashish, which makes Sree angry.

09.20: Housemates intervene and stop him from running away. Sreesanth goes to talk to Shivashish privately. Deepak passes comments on Shivashish which leaves him angry. Shivashish tells Sreesanth that he is feeling lonely and wants to leave. He also tells that he is getting frustrated over being called 'non entertaining' etc.

09.15: Shivashish asks Bigg Boss to send a psychiatrist for him otherwise he would run away from the house. Soon after telling BB, Shivashish tries to escape from the house by climbing the roof over the kaal-kothri.

09.10: Jasleen and Shivashish get into a fight over washing utensils. Later, Jasleen and Shivashish sit to talk and clear out their differences. Shivashish tells Jasleen that he is being his true self now and was just portraying to be someone else earlier. He also tells her that he doesn't want to stay inside the house anymore.

09.05: Deepak is seen singing a sad song and remembering Urvashi. Somi says that she felt bad when Deepak was being made fun of last night. Deepak is seen discussing with Surbhi that even when he talks about other people, Somi takes it upon herself and gets into an argument with him.

What new havoc will Sreesanth wreak on the housemates with the power which can make or break the game. In a surprising turn of events, Sreesanth would be given the power to nominate not one, not two, not three but, seven contestants. Shocked! So were we.

With such huge power, who would be at the receiving end of Sreesanth's wrath and who would be lucky enough to be safe.

Catch all the updates from tonight's show at 9pm.