Every season of Bigg Boss brings with it a new lot of contestants with a unique set of characteristics. While Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan gave us some major fashion tips, celebs like Bani J and Nehha Pendse gave us a glimpse into their hectic but endearing workouts. While Sapna Chaudhary and Jasleen Matharu gave us a sneak peek into their sensuous dance moves, Manveer and Manu Punjabi showed us what true friendship means.

And one thing that has remained common among all seasons of the show have been the videos that have gone viral. Fun moments, light moments, fights, abuses, gimmicks, antics; we have witnessed it all, seen it all. And now, the two videos which have taken the entire social media by storm is Nehha Pendse's workout video and Jasleen Matharu's table dance video.

On the special Diwali episode, all the housemates shook their legs on various party numbers. But, what caught everyone's eye, was how Jasleen climbed on top of a table and soared the temperature with her sensuous and sizzling dance moves. Dressed in a red lehenga, Matharu looked every bit of a diva while dancing on that table. Time and again, we got a glimpse into Jasleen's singing calibre and dancing skills but this one certainly took the prize as her best performance till date.

Not only was the video shared and re-tweeted a number of times, but it also remains one of the hottest dances ever done within the Bigg Boss house.

Before leaving, Nehha Pendse's hot workout pole dance video had also caught audience's fancy. People were taken aback by Nehha's sensuality while doing the pole dance and Twitter was flooded with warm messages and tweets for the 'May I Come In Madam' actress.