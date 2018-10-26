In last night's episode, we had seen Somi Khan quitting the task after a certain point. Tonight, Megha and Deepak would be seen giving each other a tough fight to be the next captain of the house. While Sreesanth had decided to support Deepak, very few housemates were standing in support of Megha. Housemates were of the opinion that since Megha has already won one season of the show, she should let others win and become captain of the house.

What new twist will tonight's task bring, remains to be seen.