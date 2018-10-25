Love her or hate her, you can't ignore her! That's the effect Dipika Kakkar has left on the housemates and the viewers watching her. Without resorting to any mean tactics or foul play, Dipika has been smoothly sailing through her journey in the Bigg Boss house. Let's take a look at some of the unknown or lesser known facts about her which you probably had no idea about.

Army background: Dipika Kakkar comes from the Indian Army background. Her father was in the Army and was posted in parts of Bihar and UP. Dipika finished her graduation from Mumbai.

Airhostess: After finishing her college, Dipika joined Jet Airways as an airhostess and worked with them for over three years. It was here that she met her future partner and pilot, Raunak Samson.

First marriage: Dipika tied the knot with Raunak Samson before entering the industry. However, owing to differences and her closeness with her co-actor Shoaib, Dipika and Raunak parted ways and opted for a divorce.

Entertainment industry: While many know and remember her for her role as 'Simar' in 'Sasural Simar Ka', you'd be surprised to know that Dipika started her career with a mythological role in 'Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi'. She also played an important role in 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo'.

Second marriage: Dipika tied the knot with co-actor Shoaib Ibrahim in 2018 and converted to Islam. Dipika changed her name to Faiza while converting into Islam.

Cameo: Dipika has done a cameo opposite Karishma Tanna and Vivek Dahiya in 'Qayamat Ki Raat' helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

Bollywood debut: Dipika made her debut with JP Dutta's latest release 'Paltan', which unfortunately failed to create any magic onscreen.

Were you as surprised to know these as we were? Let us know.