Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar wears many hats, and now he's coming out with his next book. The director took to social media on Tuesday to announce his new book, inspired by his twins.

The book called The Big Thoughts of Little Luv is now in the making. After a long break of radio silence from the director, this comes as a new beginning.

Karan Johar announces his new book

Karan Johar has been through one of the toughest times this year as has Bollywood. After a long period of absence from social media, the Bollywood director has slowly begun making his presence felt again. Moving to the next chapter, quite literally, he announced his new upcoming book.

The book titled, 'The Big Thoughts of Little Luv' is inspired by his two children Roohi and Yash Johar. Karan Johar will now be describing his parenting experiences in a children's book. The book will also look at how different parenting is when it comes to raising a girl and a boy. The illustrated book will follow the tales of Luv and Kusha as they try to navigate gender.

Karan Johar thanked his friend Twinkle Khanna on Instagram for introducing him to the publishing house Juggernaut. In his post he wrote, "Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first picture book for kids ....#thebigthoughtsoflittleLUV ! Coming soon!!!! Thank you @twinklerkhanna for putting me in touch with the wonderful @chikisarkar ! The picture book will be published by @juggernaut.in"

This will not be Karan Johar's first time in the book space, he had previously published An Unsuitable Boy in 2017 which was a candid insight into his life, and his journey as a filmmaker.