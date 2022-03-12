To boost the economic development of Kashmir Valley, the Union Government has notified Srinagar airport as custodian for the import and export of goods.

Commissioner of Customs issued this notification and this initiative would improve the bussiness environment and lead to the quantum jump in the economic development of the catchment areas.

"Our airport has been notified as a Custodian for the import and export of goods by the Commissioner of customs. Now our facilities can be used by the airlines for commencing cargo flights. The passenger flights can also take cargo in the belly", Srinagar-based officers of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) tweeted.

International express courier shipments would take off at the Srinagar international airport after the issuance of this notification. The government of India has notified Srinagar international airport as a custodian for the import and export of goods from abroad at the cargo terminal of the airport.

Move likely to boost export of local products

The move is likely to give a huge boost to exports of horticulture produce, handicrafts, and other goods from Kashmir.

Quoting Director Srinagar airport Kuldeep Singh, a news agency reported, "With this authorization and notification by Government of India we can now offer our services to the business community for import and export of goods directly from Srinagar".

"The notification was issued on March 10 and it will be the date of a golden letter in the history of Srinagar airport as on this day the Government of India acting through Commissioner of Customs notified them as custodian for the import and export of goods from abroad at the cargo terminal", he said.

The airlines can operate exclusive cargo flights. They can also take cargo in their international passenger flights. AAI has invited all airlines to make full use of this facility and commence their cargo operations from Srinagar airport.

J&K govt has already signed MoU with GoAir for Agri produce transportation

The Jammu and Kashmir government has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Mumbai-based private airliner, GoAir for the transportation of perishable horticulture and agricultural produce to various destinations across the country.

The MoU between the Horticulture Department and GoAir was signed in the presence of Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Horticulture departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary in June 2021.

This move has provided an opportunity to the fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir to increase their income as well as boost the rural economy. This step has addressed the transportation hiccups for the horticulture produce especially the highly perishable items like Cherry, Plum, Apricots, etc.