As candidates of Jammu and Kashmir expressed their anger over the allocation of examination centres outside the Union Territory, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday assured to explore the possibility of conducting exams in Srinagar.

"Regarding Jammu and Kashmir a total of 87039 (eight even thousand three hundred nine) unique candidates have registered from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir", the University Grand Commission (UGC) stated in an official handout issued on Friday.

"For 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023, a total of 18012 candidates will be appearing in 12 Centers in Jammu and Kashmir, i.e., three in Jammu, five in Srinagar, two in Baramulla, one each in Samba and Pulwama", it reads.

"For 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023, a total of 44425 candidates will be appearing in 15 Centres created in Jammu and Kashmir. Some candidates have been moved out of the State. However, being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to ease the access of the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating a temporary Centre in Srinagar", the UGC announced.

This will enable NTA to bring back most of the candidates to the State. However, the number of candidates being extremely large, and some candidates may still have to take the CUET (UG) outside the State.

J&K Government takes up the issue before the NTA

Amid resentment shown by the candidates, the J&K Higher Education Department has taken up the matter with the National Testing Agency (NTA). The J&K Government requested that students from the Union Territory be re-allotted centres in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Hon'ble Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and requested him for CUET centres in J&K UT. He has assured the issue will be addressed on priority. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) May 19, 2023

"Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Hon'ble Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and requested him for CUET centres in J&K UT. He has assured the issue will be addressed on priority", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted.

Some reports quoting the Director Colleges said that the authorities have formally apprised the NTA top authorities seeking necessary action.

Thousands of J&K candidates allocated centes out UT

The Common University Entrance Test 2023 for admission in various colleges across the country, including J&K, is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 28 for which various centres have been established in different parts of the country. Thousands of these CUET aspirants in J&K have been allotted online test centres outside the UT.

Candidates expressed their anger as their exam centres have been designated in Punjab, hundreds of miles away from J&K.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) – 2023) was introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE).

NTA's decision to designate CUET exam centres outside J&K has compounded sense of despair amongst students - already reeling under a massive unemployment crisis. Most cant afford the intra state travel. Request @manojsinha_ ji to intervene immediately as exams are on the 25th. https://t.co/7r0fPjgAzE — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 19, 2023

Politicians have also condemned the move to establish exam centres outside Jammu Kashmir.

"NTA's decision to designate CUET exam centres outside J&K has compounded the sense of despair amongst students - already reeling under a massive unemployment crisis. Most can't afford intrastate travel. Request @manojsinha_ ji to intervene immediately as exams are on the 25th", Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

"National Testing Agency conducting exams for various UG courses have designated the examination centres of most of J & K students outside the region, making it challenging for them to write their exams. Poor students lack the wherewithal to pay for the travel expenses," CPI leader MY Tarigami said.