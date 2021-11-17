Due to public demand The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has announced that it would extend service hours by an hour and will be operated till 11:30 pm from November 18 onwards.

According to the statement issued by BMRCL on Tuesday, the metro trains will now ply from 6 am to 11.30 pm from Monday to Saturday and on Sundays, the trains will start plying from 7 am and the last train will be at 11.30 pm.

Namma Metro schedule

The last Namma Metro service will depart from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Interchange Metro station towards all directions will be 11.30 pm. However, the trains will start daily as per the existing schedule.

In a release, the BMRCL said, "The last train departure from Terminal Stations viz. Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri and Baiyapganahalli stations will be at 23:00 Hrs on all days. However, the Last Metro Train service at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic towards all four directions will be at 23:30 Hrs on all days."

The BMRCL has asked passengers to continue taking COVID-19 precautions while travelling on the metro, like wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Prior to the pandemic, Metro trains began operations from 5 am to midnight, except on Sundays. With this announcement, BMRCL has inched towards restoring normal timings.