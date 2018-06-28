CBS' much-awaited Big Brother is back on television with the landmark season 20, which premiered on June 27 amidst much hype and rumours. The pop-culture reality television phenomenon is back with 16 fresh faces in the Big Brother house for the latest season.

The contestants will compete to survive in the house for 99 days in hopes of walking away with the cash prize of $500,000, not to mention the publicity and fame that comes with being on television.

However, to celebrate the landmark 20th season, the team is also planning to bring on celebrities as guests for the show. Confirming the news, here's what the show's executive producer Allison Grodner told The Hollywood Reporter:

Right from the get-go, you're going to see familiar faces from the show in the audience. We have nods to the previous seasons in the set design of our opening night competition and throughout the season, we'll be welcoming back some of the legends and favourites to participate."

Interestingly, BB season 19 came under scrutiny for lack of gameplay among the housemates and the makers are pitching out more creative elements to make the new season grand success.

Remember, for this season, the house has been totally revamped—filled with fun and colourful spaces and interactive digs. Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the new house is more spacious with all-new game room and lounge area.

The show began with host Julie Chen introducing the 16 contestants, which includes a new mix of personalities, former undercover cop, a female pro football player and a Las Vegas entertainer to a pageant queen, a welder and a college student.

A key highlight of the season is there will not be any returning players joining the show. As soon as the houseguests entered the show, they are divided into two groups - eight each, with four boys and four girls. The group winning this week's task will be safe from eliminations.

The two-hour season 20 of Big Brother is aired on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS 2.