Bigg Boss is back with yet another season and it's already creating a lot of buzz. The Indian version of internationally famed reality TV series 'Big Brother' is back for its 14th season to entertain audiences for the next 90 days and fans couldn't be happier. Apart from giving launchpad to many of today's well-known TV personalities, the show which is hosted by Salman Khan, also manages to rake high on TRP as well as controversies during its telecast period.

Each year the list of contestants entering the House of big boss gather popularity and divides people into fan armies rooting for their favourite contestants win. This year however as the whole entertainment industry is trying to regroup from the COVID outbreak to find newer footings, the much-awaited Bigg Boss 14 has created a stir on social media for a rather peculiar reason.

Though people usually remember winners of reality shows, this time things have seemed to change a bit as with the onset of Bigg Boss season 14, an ex-contestant is trending with netizens raving about her. And that is none other than Shehnaaz gill. The young starlet who is also famous as 'Punjab ki Katrina' has garnered a lot of headlines during her stint at Bigg Boss 13.

Be it her adorable bits on the show to her chemistry with winner Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz has developed a huge fanbase. Even during the inaugural episode of Bigg Boss 14, where winners of previous seasons Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and contestant Hina Khan made dramatic entrances, netizens and fans were missing the presence of Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz's fans eagerly wanted to see her back in the BB house along with another contestant, making her trend all over the internet. Hashtags like #ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazForever and #Gill has been trending on the internet throughout the day. So much that one of the hashtags titled 'Craze Of Shehnaaz' was tweeted around 1M times on Twitter by the Shehnaazians.

A tweet read, "A user wrote, "This never happened before!! This is @ishehnaaz_gill's aura & FanBase that even after BB she become the most trended person & even today on the premiere of next season ruling the trend chart like a queen Craze Of Shehnaaz is unmatchable & Kudos to all fans." Another one read, "Shehnaaz Fans Can Do Anything!! No other celeb trended like this before. Especially a celeb after BB. She holds such a craze. Commendable!! @ishehnaaz_gill Keep Growing Girl. This is your time. Craze Of Shehnaaz"

Have look on some of the tweets by Shehnaazians:

Shehnaaz Gill has been appearing in a number of songs ever since her Bigg Boss stint came to an end. Her songs have been proven to be a chartbuster, smashing the records of many other songs. She was also seen on a show named 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' on Colors which were meant to find a suitable groom for Shehnaaz. Though Shehnaaz failed to find a partner on the show and the show came to an abrupt end.