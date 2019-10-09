After 12 seasons and 10 Emmys, CBS wrapped up The Bang Theory, airing its final 279th episode with an emotional finale, leaving a mark in the history of US television. But the comedy series' influence is far beyond just the small screen as it received an unexpected nod on Tuesday during this year's Nobel prize winner announcement.

Before unveiling 2019's Nobel prize winners in physics, the presentation by Academy member Ulf Danielsson began by giving a shout out to The Big Bang Theory series. A reference to the show's theme song.

"Our whole universe was in a hot, dense state, then nearly 14 billion years ago expansion started," said academy member Ulf Danielsson, quoting the Big Bang Theory theme at the presentation in Stockholm.

The Big Bang Theory ended on a high note with a 1-hour finale in May. The episode also showed two of the show's main lead characters, Sheldon and Amy win the Nobel prize in Physics as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, after two Swiss and a Candian-American scientist won the physics prize this year, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences' secretary-general appreciated the show as a "fantastic achievement".

He said that show brought the "world of science to laptops and living rooms around the world," adding that referencing the theme song seemed fitting due to the series' massive success.

Hansson ended by saying that hopefully fans of the show liked how they handled this year's Nobel prize announcement.

"I hope that Sheldon and Amy are not too disappointed today," he said.