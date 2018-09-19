The Advertising Club Bangalore is hosting the Big Bang Awards 2018 event to highlight excellence in creative & media on several categories on September 28.

Unlike previous years, The Advertising Club Bangalore has received record 1,150 entries, making 2018 edition, the biggest ceremony in the 23-year history.

"We are celebrating Big Bang this year with the theme of "# For The Love Of Advertising". We believe that the shine has gone out of traditional advertising and we want, in our small way, to try and bring it back, in spite of the sweeping changes wreaked by digital. We are looking at a year-long campaign, starting with Big Bang, to celebrate some of the iconic work in the past, award the best current work and discuss and debate the future of our beloved industry, " Malavika Harita, Chairperson of Big Bang Awards, said in a statement.

The Advertising Club Bangalore is also hosting exclusive interactions with ad-and-marketing gurus such as Hemant Malik, (CEO ITC Foods), Raj Nayak (CEO Colors Viacom 18). Ad-man and film-maker R Balki, well known for his movies "Padman" "Pa" " Ki and Ka" and many more will also be attending the award ceremony.

For those unaware, Balki is also known for his contribution to the advertising industry. Some of the works include "Daag Ache Hai" for Surf Excel and the "Jaago Re" campaign for Tata Tea.

The Advertising Club Bangalore in collaboration with Ananda Vikatan Group, its multimedia partner for Big Bang Awards, is introducing the "Issued in Public Interest", a new category under which the social messaging campaigns will be recognized by the jury.

It has received 53 creatives as entries for Public Service category, all of which will be recognized, TAC said.

"When it comes to Public Interest, it's a challenge to categorize which is better. While we will award one Gold Trophy to the winner based on the Jury Scores, We will feature all the entries on our Website, as a goodwill gesture," Arvind Kumar, Executive Director Advertising Club, Bangalore said.

The Big Bang Awards Event will be held in Bangalore on September 28 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel. The entry is by invitation only.