India lost two great football players recently, PK Banerjee and Chuni Goswami. Amitabh Bachchan mourned their loss on Twitter earlier today. The actor has been very active on Twitter lately, following the lockdown.

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to mourn the demise of Indian football legends Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee, who passed away recently having come across a recent podcast.

Amitabh Bachchan mourns the loss of football legends on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter post today took a sombre turn as he reacted to a podcast talking about late Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee, the Bollywood veteran tweeted: "Both legends of football... RIP."

both legends of football .. RIP https://t.co/rRbNp1SpvG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 16, 2020

Chuni Goswami passed away from cardiac arrest in a Kolkata hospital on April 30 after battling prolonged illness at the age of 82. Goswami was captain of the 1962 Asian Games gold-medal winning team. The legendary footballer was also an ace cricketer, who represented Bengal in the first-class cricket tournaments.

PK Banerjee breathed his last on March 20 in a Kolkata hospital after battling chest infection, at the age of 83. He was a two-time Olympian and the goalscorer for India's 1962 Asian Games gold medal-winning team and is regarded as one of India's greatest coaches.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been working hard on his fitness even during the lockdown. The 77-year-old actor tweeted a selfie while working out in his private gym at home. He tweeted about his work out later in the day, "Off to the gym...Let's meet later...The gym as at home here, not outside." The latter half of the tweet, is funny, as lately the actor drew a lot of flak for shooting for KBC amid the lockdown.