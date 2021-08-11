Bhumika Bahl, a makeup artist turned to online classes even before pandemic started

'I used to get a lot of queries from international people and people from different parts of India, this pushed me to start with online classes even before the pandemic came into existence and the online classes became the new normal for everyone,' says makeup artist Bhumika Bahl. "I started with different types of online classes which were 3-day courses and 7-days courses for beginners as well as professional makeup artists."

She adds that "there is a lot of fooling in this industry whether it be by the makeup product vendors or the makeup artists with the techniques of makeup, this leads some beginners to not know the actual industry and they then get trapped in the industry. A lot of people came to me with helpless faces and teary eyes to seek some sort of help when re-directed by other makeup artists. So I started with my classes to show the true side to each one of them whether it be in the field of makeup, life, or social media growth." Her classes are not just makeup lessons, she educates a lot about life in general.

When asked about her best moments in her career she quoted that "It is very difficult to describe anyone's best moment of my career, all are best moments but the most precious ones are the ones when someone looks to me as a 'life mentor' and makes me an important part of my career and life." She loves when someone approaches her with the spark in their eyes to be inspired by her and to become like her. She says, "I want more people like me in the industry, who are very straightforward and teach exactly the way things are."

On getting success for the following ongoing classes and on public demand, recently, she has started with offline classes for people in which the entire makeup vanity is organized by her for smooth learning. She has also started a Men's grooming workshop which helps men also to learn makeup and make a career in this field.