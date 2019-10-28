Life is uncertain and some tragic events in your life can drag you down. If you are smart and sincere enough, you'll soon see a second chance coming to you. I drew my whole life" – says Aakash.

Our truly inspiring artist for many, AakashChandani is the best example for the same. After the loss of his father at an early age, Aakash had no choice but to give up on his dreams and do what's best to support his family. His journey from selling clothes at the foot path to being a salesman at woodland and many other outlets somewhere lacked his dream, his passion – the art.

Getting his first tattoo from a local fair, he realized he could do so much better in the tattoo industry.

He started doing temporary marker tattoos to his friends and customers, then actually a self-taught artist started learning from many sources. That's when he considered tattooing and practiced his first tattoo on his own arm. He started tattooing as a professional artist in 2012. His forte is color hyper realism tattoos and is best known for religious and portrait tattoos. Aakash won many awards in biggest International tattoo festivals; also he is the only one to organize a Tattoo festival in central India 2 times. His color realistic tattoos got appreciation by many world class artists.

I do a lot of realism; Black and gray & Color that I enjoy doing , I tattoo a lot of superhero stuff, I tattoo a lot of movie stuff like Marvel and Dc characters" says Aakash.

Today he has a self-owned biggest tattoo studio in Bhopal and a huge team of talented tattoo artists.

