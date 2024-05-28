Bollywood actor Triptii Dimri is on cloud nine after garnering accolades for her performance in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. The actor started her Bollywood journey with Balaji films Laila Majnu; she was then seen in Qala and Bulbul

After which, she bagged the role of "Bhabhi 2" in Animal. Despite having a cameo, the actor's small yet meaty performance wowed netizens and since then, there has been no stopping for the diva. After the success of Animal, she has not only bagged several roles as the lead but has also replaced big names like Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani in franchise films.

Let's take a look at Tripti Dimri's upcoming films:

Bad Newz

Triptii Dimri will soon be seen in Bad Newz, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. As per reports, the film will also feature a cameo by Ananya Panday. Anand Tiwari directs the film, which will be released on July 19. The film will shed light on a rare condition in which a female gets pregnant with twins from two different males.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Triptii will be seen in her first film with Kartik Aaryan this Diwali. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featured Kiara Advani and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will feature Tripti and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Dhadak 2

On May 27, Karan Johar announced Dhadak 2. While Dhadak originally starred Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, Dhadak 2 will feature Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will be seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film is slated to release on October 11 this year. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is said to be a comedy-drama.