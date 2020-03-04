Coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic might be making Governments around the world have sleepless nights but Bhojpuri cinema in India seems to be having a field day over the deadly virus.

Corona is the new 'black' for songs, creative art, hilarious memes and various videos doing rounds of the social media. "Cheen se aayil coronavirus" and "Hello kaun, coronavirus" are some of the popular songs from Bhojpuri industry that have lakhs of views on YouTube and other platforms. Singers like Guddu Rangeela, Khesari Lal Yadav, and Praveen Uttam are adding new followers on their channels each day.

The response to these songs is huge making people shake a leg or two every now and then, especially now when Holi is around the corner.

It seems that the industry can add a racist and a sexist tone to almost everything and coronavirus is no exception. Om Kumar, from Gorakhpur, was quoted as saying that whenever something important comes up; the industry makes an attempt to make a song on it.

This, he said, also spreads awareness among people as people get intrigued about a particular subject.

Khushboo Uttam and Pravin Uttam song 'Hello kaun, coronavirus' is about a man sneezing and coughing and requesting his girlfriend to meet him after he returned from coronavirus-hit China. The girl in return asks that what did he get for her from China and asks him that did he eat bats and snakes while he was there to which he replies that like everything that is made in china; the coronavirus too won't last long.

Though not all get impressed with skimpily clad women showing a coronavirus on the side and the social media is filled with all kinds of comments and reactions.

Though not only the Bhojpuri industry; but there are songs like 'Coronavirus patient zero' by Jason Penna, 'Outbreak' and China's new coronavirus anthem 'Believe love will triumph' that are getting million of views from around the world.

Last month, a Dutch radio station had to issue an apology after playing a song that blamed Chinese people for the epidemic and there are singers claiming that they are trying to make songs on the issue to help lift up the dying spirits of people around the world.