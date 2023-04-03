IPL 2023 has finally kickstarted amid much fanfare and josh. Mandira Bedi donned the hat of the anchor on the opening day with some thumping performances by celebs like Rashmika Mandanna, Tammannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh. For the opening match, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya arrived in chariots and unveiled the trophy.

The opening ceremony took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This year, IPL will be streamed in several languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Ravi Kishan took over the mic for the Bhojpuri commentary and needless to say, social media went berserk.

Ravi Kishan sets social media on fire with his commentary

क्रिकेट जिसे भारतवर्ष में एक त्योहार के रूप में मनाया जाता है , उसका आनन्द इस बार दुगुना होने वाला हैं काहे से हम आप लोगन के खातिर पुरा मैच के विवरण भोजपुरी में सुनाए आवत बाटी, बनल रहीं हमरे संगे और आनंद लेई भोजपुरी मिठास में बैट बाल के खेला के | ? pic.twitter.com/MxjKeQIhdq — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) March 31, 2023

Ravi Kishan had taken to social media to share the update of the commentary being done in Bhojpuri.Take a look at some of the tweets. "Bhojpuri IPL commentary on Jio Cinema is a vibe," one user wrote. "Bhojpuri commentary is best addition to IPL 2023," another user commented. "IPL is legit fire with Bhojpuri commentary," a Twitter user wrote.

"Just hear and enjoy," another Twitter user wrote. "This is class apart," a Twitterati wrote. "This is what was missing in IPL all these years," another Twitterati opined. This year the finals of the IPL have been scheduled for May 28, 2023.