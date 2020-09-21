At least 10 people were killed and over a dozen feared trapped when a three-storey building crashed at Bhiwandi town in Thane district in the early hours of Monday.

The tragedy caught the residents in sleep when the three-storey structure in Patel Compound abruptly collapsed around 3.45 a.m. At least 25 persons have been rescued, while another dozen persons are feared trapped under the debris. Nine persons have sustained injuries.

25 rescued, dozens fear trapped

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams are carrying out rescue efforts. According to initial information, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said 20 people have been rescued by locals and at least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse.

"The number of deaths have risen to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued," Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. News18 has learnt that a notice was issued to get the 30-year-old building repaired and the municipal authorities had asked for the building to be vacated.