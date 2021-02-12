A fresh controversy has started brewing in Jammu over a poster of controversial Khalistani leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale outside a Gurudwara in Gangyal. The giant poster is brazenly on display in the heart of the valley, drawing criticism from locals and netizens.

A viral tweet is being shared as a reminder that Bhindranwale poster stands tall in Jammu, right outside a Gurudwara. Several users shared their own experience of witnessing several posters of Bhindranwale on vehicles, freely roaming about in Jammu.

Several users called for strict action against the display of Bhindranwale poster in Jammu, recalling how an attempt do to so back in 2015 sparked massive violence in the valley. Netizens also claim the said poster has been on display for over 10 years and no one has objected to it.

Netizens condemn brazen display of Bhindranwale poster

While condemning the brazen display of Bhindranwale poster outside a Gurudwara in Jammu, several users also demanded the poster be taken down and stick action be taken against those responsible.

Khalistani sentiment in the heart of the Jammu city. Bhindranwale photograph on a giant poster brazenly displayed outside the main Gurudwara in Gangyal. @manojsinha_ pic.twitter.com/TAQGrvn5BV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 12, 2021

2015 clash over Bhindranwale poster

A violent clash between the police and a section of Sikh community was reported in Jammu in June 2015 after posters of the Sikh separatist leader were reportedly removed during a religious event. During the clash, at least two policemen were injured.

To protest the removal of Bhindranwale posters, there was a protest march towards Jammu-RS road and they had even blocked the road, demanding action against the policemen who removed the posters.