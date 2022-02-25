Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak, which was released on Friday, February 25, has opened to positive reviews. The Telugu flick has been hailed for the extraordinary screen presence of the leads stars, punch dialogues and action.

Bheemla Nayak is an official remake of Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. However, the makers have just retained the skelton from the original while liberally making changes in the overall content. It has been adapted keeping the tastes of Telugu and notably Pawan Kalyan fans in mind.

The story deals around two egoistic persons – a sub inspector and the son of former MP. The war between the two begins once the former arrests the latter for illegally bringing liquor from Telangana to AP.

The fans are overjoyed to find their favourite heroes in massy avatars in the out-and-out commercial entertainer. The face-off between Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati remains one of the major highlights of the movie. Trivikram's writing deserves a special mention.

On the flip side, the forceful inclusion of politically charged dialogues and the climax are major disappointments.

Check Out How Netizens Have Responded to Bheemla Nayak:

Sushanth Reddy: Interval. Tightly packed first half. Pawan Kalyan and Rana set the screen on fire !!!! la la song comes at right time at right place, sigle screens will explode. #BheemlaNayak

Decent 2nd half with nice climax, a change from original that actually worked. #BheemlaNayak is perfectly remade as a telugu commercial cinema. This is Pawan Kalyan's best outing since Attarintiki Dared, he rocked it and so did Rana. Go watch the fireworks!!

Great screenplay by Trivikram... some bit of novelty is gone but good commercial packing. I'm so glad Rana's character isn't diluted. Thaman killed it with his score. #BheemlaNayak opens post pandemic era (hopefully) with a bang !!

Anil Ravipudi: An Absolute Powerful and Intense Performance by Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu & The way he carried #BheemlaNayak character is just outstanding!

The stellar performance @RanaDaggubati on screen!

Excellent BGM of @MusicThaman elevated the scenes! Terrific work by #Trivikram garu,

Venky Reviews@venkyreviews·13h#BheemlaNayak A Good Mass Commercial Entertainer

The 1st half is somewhat slow and could've been better but is pretty engaging. The 2nd half is engaging throughout and had some goosebump sequences

Feast for fans and masses. General audience will like it too

Rating: 3.25/5

Ramesh Bala: #BheemlaNayak [3.5/5] :

Casting a role opposite to #PSPK is a tough task..

@RanaDaggubati does an admirable job and contributes big time to the success of this movie with his fearless acting..

Siddarth Srinivas: #BheemlaNayak: Big and ferocious. A superbly made mass movie where

@PawanKalyan activates beast mode and

@RanaDaggubati is the perfect adversary to him. The intense fever is held up throughout the film, along with some sharp dialogues and good action. Worth a watch for sure!

sridevi sreedhar@sridevisreedhar·1h#BheemlaNayak is a rock solid entertainer. Unlike the original, this one is more mass, racy and is a blast

@PawanKalyan is in full form and @RanaDaggubati is extraordinary

Maduri Mattaiah@madurimadhu1·2h#BheemlaNayak shows #pawankalyan massive strength once again

Powerstar mass hysteria peaks..@PawanKalyan performance on fire Also tailor made character done by @RanaDaggubati very well his combination scenes with #PawanKalyan are terrific Trivikram dilouges

Sai Suraj@saisuraj143·12hBrilliant performance from @RanaDaggubati steals the show and next @PawanKalyan powerful presence made it roller coaster ride. Spl thanks to @MusicThaman he is on steroids BGM top notch . Director Sagar K Chandra direction and Guruji dailogues . #BheemlaNayak

Kaushik LM: A-K's Biju Menon is a dream part for any mass hero; cool, patient but also extremely dangerous when provoked. In #BheemlaNayak, the mass aggression part takes prominence & #PSPK owns it with his trademark attitude, screen presence & demigod elevations

1st half itself PAISAVASOOL

#BheemlaNayak: The epic 1on1 climax fight was a big highlight in A-K. Here, it powers-up with massive elevations for #PSPK but is then diluted needlessly with sentiments & a feelgood light ending!

@RanaDaggubati the performer is in full flow despite the huge shadow of #Powerstar

#BheemlaNayak: a much shorter, extremely massy version of the Malayalam classic A-K

Loved the 1st half

The 2nd half is hurried & doesn't maintain the high level; loses power towards the end!

Demigod level elevations for #PSPK. Get massified. His fans would love this, fullon!