The stage is set for the massive release of Telugu movie Bheemla Naayak, which stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the leads. The action drama will hit the screens on Friday, 23 February.

Bheemla Naayak Pre Release Business:

With the two big names in the star cast, Bheemla Naayak has garnered a lot buzz in the industry and there was a good demand for theatrical rights. As a result, the film has done an impressive pre-release business.

In fact, the film had has made the second-highest pre-release business in Pawan Kalyan's career after Agnyaathavaasi.

Area Wise Business

From the sale of Nizam distribution rights, the makers have earned Rs 30 crore. It is followed by Ceeded which has fetched Rs 16.20 crore. It is followed by UA (Rs 9.60 crore), Guntur (Rs 7.20 crore), East (Rs 6.40 crore), Krishna (valued at Rs 6 crore), West (Rs 5.60 crore) and Nellore (Rs 3.30 crore).

The total theatrical rights of the Telugu-speaking states have fetched Rs 84.30 crore.

From Karnataka and the rest of India, the theatrical rights of Pawan Kalyan-starrer have earned around Rs 9 crore. It has also earned around Rs 9 crore from the sale of overseas distribution rights.

The worldwide theatrical rights of the movie stand at Rs 102.30 crore.

A Remake of Hit Malayalam Film

Bheemla Nayak is a remake Malayalam hit film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. In the Telugu version, Pawan Kalyan is stepping into the shoes of Prithviraj and Rana is doing Biju's character.

Nithya Menon, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Brahmanadam and others are part of the cast. The movie has Ravi K Chandran's cinematography, S Thaman's music and Naveen Koli's editing.

Bheemla Nayak was scheduled for release Sankrathi and it was initially delayed to make way for SS Rajamouli's RRR. Also, the third wave of Covid-19 was one of the reasons why the makers pushed the release.

As the Covid-19 cases have dropped, the makers decided to release the Telugu flick.