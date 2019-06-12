Bhavya Munjal, a 22-year-old dietitian, nutritionist and owner of the company BFitWorld from Delhi, India has been changing the dynamics of health and well-being game from the past 10 years. His sole initiative has been to learn and grow in the same field.

Bhavya's diet consulting proficiency spans most nutrition sub-specialities like pediatrics, adolescent, adult and sports. He is dedicated to forging and maintaining a balanced bond with food. Be it a special diet for running your next marathon, modifying your lifestyle for certain medical condition, or simply staying in shape, Bhavya can guide you from the beginning to the finish line.

Bhavya in the recent years has gained a vast amount of exposure for himself and his company BFitWorld, by consulting clients against supplement but natural nutrition usage.

Bhavya Munjal strongly believes in the fact that most people don't need to take vitamin supplements and are able to get all the vitamins and minerals they need by eating a healthy, balanced diet. He believes, by taking supplements, people are harming their own body as many supplements contain active ingredients that have strong biological effects in the body. This could make them unsafe in some situations and hurt or complicate people's health. According to him, supplementing your diet without a proper consultation can cause weight gain and more harm to health.

He has Worked with clients from all walks of life, from mothers, families, businessmen, sportsmen to artists and celebrities. Bhavya believes that healthy eating habits are determined by choice, not compulsion. He also believes that taste should not be sacrificed to make way for health. In order to guarantee clients great results, he takes into account clients' full medical history, their personal preferences along with their health goal and plans their diet and modifies their lifestyle.