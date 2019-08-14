Lucky are those who are blessed with good looks and even have a good physique. Bhavaya Chawla is one such exception who is an entrepreneur, a model and a public figure. He is the founder of 'BUILT NATURAL', a bold performance sportswear brand, made with eco-friendly technologies to make you the better version of yourself. He is a firm believer of building body naturally rather than preferring shortcuts.

With having a wide presence on the social media, Bhavaya has also been featured on many news channels and newspapers. He has also been collaborating with many YouTube channels in order to make people aware about natural fitness rather than the use of steroids. Moreover, he is completely against the use of steroids in bodybuilding.

Apart from being in the sports and fitness industry, the young entrepreneur is also flying high in the modelling world. He has closely been working with many brands like Coke, Nokia, Shivan & Narresh Swimwear and has also done photo shoots for them. Not only this, Bhavaya had also set the ramp on fire when he walked at the Wills Fashion Week, India.

His professional side does not end here. He is also the director of JaiRaj Group of Industries which holds the expertise in manufacturing automotive components & plastic products since the last 33years. Being a fitness blogger always felt like a sense of responsibility to him and today he is inspiring thousands of people with fitness as his main force. When asked about his brand, 'Built Natural', he said that he has a lot of plans for it to take it across the globe and will let everyone know in the coming days.

