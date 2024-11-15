Bhavana Pandey, earlier known as Chunky Panday's wife and Ananya Pandey's mother, made her own identity as Bollywood wife with a fabulous life via Netflix's hit reality show. 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' reality star is extremely close to a lot of people in B-town but she has often claimed that she considers Karan Johar as one of her closest friends. On the show, Karan Johar often comes in as a peacemaker but at times also appears as the provocateur.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bhavana spoke about her friendship with Karan. She said, "Karan Johar is the king of everything I feel. I mean the amount that man works and the amount he packs it all in a day, I really want to understand where does he get the bandwidth and the energy from."

She further added, "And you know, when you call Karan or message him... people take hours to reply and that's understandable. Karan, if he can't call you back, he'll message you and say, 'I'll call you back in so much time.' He's very good with that."

The reality star when asked if Karan is the provocateur or peacemaker, she mentioned, "Aag lagao (instigate) and the peacemaker. He lagaos (puts) the aag (instigate) and then he puts the water."

'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', which marked Bhavana's on-screen debut, has gone on to garner a lot of love and attention from OTT viewers. She has been a constant across the three seasons of the show and is also a fan favourite for being extremely calm and composed in almost every situation. Her social media following has also skyrocketed over time, especially after the third season of the show.

She stars in the show with Neelam Kothari Soni (actress and Sameer Soni's wife), Maheep Kapoor (Entrepreneur and Sanjaya Kapoor's wife) and Seema Sajdeh (fashion designer and Sohail Khan's ex-wife) since the first season. However, three new women joined the equation: Riddhima Kapoor (Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter/ Ranbir Kapoor's sister), Shalini Passi (Art Collecter and Sanjay Passi's wife) and Kalyani Saha Chawla (Entrepreneur).