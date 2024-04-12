Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe, is gearing up to unveil a new app called 'ZeroPe', focusing on providing healthcare loans.

ZeroPe is currently undergoing testing, as indicated by its listing on the Google Play Store. Developed by Third Unicorn, a venture founded by Grover post his departure from BharatPe, the app aims to offer instant pre-approved medical loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to cover medical expenses.

In collaboration with Delhi-based Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) Mukut Finvest, ZeroPe will facilitate instant loan disbursements. However, users can only access this service at affiliated hospitals, according to information on the ZeroPe app website.

Applying for a medical loan through ZeroPe is expected to be a swift process. Users will be required to download the app, complete a brief application, and subsequently receive immediate loan approval.

"ZeroPe ensures a streamlined process by directly disbursing the approved loan amount to the selected hospital on behalf of the user," states ZeroPe on its website.

Grover, along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and entrepreneur Aseem Ghavri, established Third Unicorn in January 2023. Initially, the company ventured into the realm of sports with CrickPe, aiming to compete with platforms like Dream11, Mobile Premier League (MPL), and My11Circle.