After Bella Ciao, now the Pawri Ho Rahi trend is echoing during Bengal 2021 election campaigns. At a massive election rally held in West Bengal's Anandapuri, BJP president JP Nadda dropped in the famous 'Pawri' catchphrase to announce the party's development plan for the state.

'Bengal main parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai': JP Nadda

Nadda, who is in West Bengal as the main face of the BJP's Poriborton Yatra, address the crowd and said, "Yeh Bengal ki pramodit janta hai, yeh hum sab hai, aur Bengal main parivartan ki tayyari ho rahi hai." (This is excited people of Bengal, this is us, and in Bengal, people are getting ready for a change)," Nadda said.

As it remains unclear if JP Nadda referred to the trend but after the video went viral, netizens couldn't help but conjure up similarities between the Pawro Ho Rahi Hai trend and started sharing it on Twitter.

Pawri trend used by other political parties

This is not the first time that pop culture trends are being used in Bengal elections campaigns. Across political lines, leaders have been using Pakistan influencer Dananeer Mobeen's viral lines to prove their social media game is on point.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) too had used the Pawri meme to poke fun at rival BJP. Using the viral "Pawri ho rahi hai" meme to mock the BJP, TMC shared a photo from the party's public meeting in the state showing empty chairs, with the caption: "Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai! (This is Bengal BJP. This is their public meeting. And they have a party going on)."