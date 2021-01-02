India's history is a rich reminder of who we are and how far we've come. To think of it, Bharat Ratna Award has been around for as long as we can remember, and the entire nation applauds the recipients of the highest civilian honour of the Republic of India. But did you know that Bharat Ratna was instituted 46 years ago on January 2, 1954. That's just one fact, and there are from where this comes.

Bharat Ratna is given to honour the exceptional service towards art, literature and science, and in recognition of public service of the highest order. The recommendations for Bharat Ratna are made by the Prime Minister to the President with a maximum of 3 nominees awarded per year.

Bharat Ratna Award: Fascinating facts