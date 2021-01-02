India's history is a rich reminder of who we are and how far we've come. To think of it, Bharat Ratna Award has been around for as long as we can remember, and the entire nation applauds the recipients of the highest civilian honour of the Republic of India. But did you know that Bharat Ratna was instituted 46 years ago on January 2, 1954. That's just one fact, and there are from where this comes.
Bharat Ratna is given to honour the exceptional service towards art, literature and science, and in recognition of public service of the highest order. The recommendations for Bharat Ratna are made by the Prime Minister to the President with a maximum of 3 nominees awarded per year.
Bharat Ratna Award: Fascinating facts
- The first-ever Indian to receive Bharat Ratna was CV Raman for his scientific contributions
- In 2011, the government expanded the criteria to include any field of human endeavour for Bharat Ratna
- The awardees receive a certificate signed by the President and a peepal leaf-shaped medallion to be worn around the neck in a white ribbon
- Bharat Ratna recipients rank seventh in Indian order of precedence
- Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, at 40, was the youngest recipient of Bharat Ratna
- Mother Theresa, naturalized citizen, and two non-Indians, Abdul Gaffar Khan and Nelson Mandela have also been awarded by this honour
- Bharat Ratna was announced but not conferred only once and it was for Subhas Chandra Bose
- The medallion is a 35mm diameter circular gold medal with a sun and Bharat Ratna written in Hindi on a floral wreath. The reverse side has the state emblem and motto.
- From 1954 till 2015, there have been 45 recipients of Bharat Ratna
- It is not mandatory that Bharat Ratna be awarded every year