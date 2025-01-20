Indian automotive and mobility ecosystem, has been a hub of innovation and advancement. The first two days of the expo saw the launch of over 90 new products The event, held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan and Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, Delhi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The expo showcased a wide array of advanced vehicles, cutting-edge mobility solutions, and the latest components. The products ranged from super bikes, cars, buses, and even ambulances. The second day alone witnessed the launch of 56 new products from 22 different brands, emphasizing the scale and diversity of the event. Among the launches, VinFast Auto India announced the introduction of its first two electric vehicles for the Indian market, the all-electic Premium SUVs, the VF 7 and VF 6. BMW India also made a significant impact with the launch of the all-new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack and BMW X3. BMW Motorrad India further expanded its portfolio with the introduction of two new bikes, the BMW S 1000 RR and the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure.

A highlight of the event was the launch of India's first solar electric car 'Eva' by Vayve Mobility. The car, priced at an introductory price of Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom), will be available in three different options -- 9 kilowatt-hour (Whr), 12 kWhr and 18 k Whr. This innovative product underscores the industry's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions. JSW MG Motor India showcased 9 advanced models, launching MG Majestor. The showcased products include Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). Eka Mobility, on the other hand, showcased India's largest ever range of electric commercial vehicles, which includes over 11 distinct platforms spanning electric buses, trucks, and small commercial vehicles (SCVs).

BYD India launched BYD SEALION 7 Pure Performance eSUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The vehicle offers an unparalleled driving experience, combining comfort, entertainment, and innovative design. It allows for immersive audio with 12 Dynaudio speakers, personalised comfort with ventilated and heated seats, and a 50 W wireless phone charger. The vehicle also houses an intelligent and effortless tailgate, and futuristic dynamic water drop tail lamps. JBM Electric Vehicles launched 4 all-new electric buses on the second day of the Auto Expo 2025, ranging from luxury coach, and medical mobile unit to electric tarmac coach, among others. Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility) launched 'EVIATOR' (e SCV) and Super Cargo (e 3-Wheeler) in the presence of the entire leadership team of the brand.

Hyundai Motor Company launched 2 concept models of advanced electric three-wheeler and micro four-wheeler on the second day. The partnership with TVS Motor Company Ltd. (TVS Motor) aims to explore contributions to the last-mile mobility market in India. Pinnacle Industries launched its next-generation ambulance range at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new range includes three cutting-edge ambulance models: AD-Gen Ultra, AD-Gen Ambulance, and Neonatal Ambulance. Numeros Motors launched its multipurpose and reliable e-scooter 'Diplos Max' at an introductory ex-showroom price (Bangalore) of Rs 1,09,999, including the PM e-drive scheme. Alongside, the company unveiled another unique platform which will be India's first Bike-Scooter Crossover. SML Isuzu launched the Hiroi.EV while presenting 4 other products including AASAI MX, Premium Hiroi Bus, ATS-125 Multi stretcher ambulance, and the Samrat XT Plus Tipper.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is set to be a landmark event uniting the entire Indian automotive and mobility ecosystem under one roof. Scheduled from January 17th to 22nd, 2025, across three premier venues -- Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi and India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam. The expo is similar of the Auto Expo 2020, which focused on electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions. The 2020 event had over 100 product unveilings and launches, with a number of them being electric or hybrid vehicles. The 2025 expo seems to be following a similar trend, with a strong emphasis on electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions. This reflects the growing importance of sustainability in the automotive industry and the increasing demand for electric vehicles in the Indian market.