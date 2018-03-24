After releasing the teaser from the movie, the makers of Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu are all set to unveil the first song from the Telugu movie. Yes, the single will be launched directly online on Sunday, March 25.

The news has been formally announced by Mahesh Babu himself on Twitter. He wrote, "Launching our First Single from #BharatAneNenu, #TheSongOfBharatOn25th."

His announcement was overwhelmingly welcomed by his fans on Twitter as his post garnered over 5000 retweets and about 22,000 likes along with 1200+ comments in about 15 hours.

Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for Bharat Ane Nenu.

Earlier this month, the teaser was released and met with the stupendous response from the netizens. So far, it has garnered over 14 million hits on YouTube with 6.54 lakh likes and above 33,000 dislikes.

With the movie releasing in less than a month, the makers will now be aiming to create the right buzz around the flick, leading the movie to register a massive opening on April 20.

The shooting of Bharat Ane Nenu is yet to be completed and the film unit will be flying to Spain to film a song. "The next schedule will be held in Spain and begin from March 25. Following that, there will be some post-production work and the film will be ready for release on April 20," DVV Danayya, the producer, is quoted as saying by The Times of India recently.

Koratala Siva's Bharat Ane Nenu is a hard-hitting political thriller in which Kiara Advani will play the female lead. Bollywood's Mithun Chakraborty, Tamil actor Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, P Ravishankar, Rao Ramesh and others are in the supporting cast.

DVV Danayya-produced movie has Ravi K Chandran's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.