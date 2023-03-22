Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji, who is at present basking in the success of her latest film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', got brutally trolled by netizens after she was spotted wearing pink bathroom slippers along with salwar kameez.

On Tuesday, March 21, which also happens to be the actress' birth day, Ran Mukherji was papped at the airport as she was seen jetting off to seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple in Assam.

Rani was dressed in a traditional pink kurta and dupatta with orange-coloured palazzo pants and accessorised it with oversized sunglasses and a hand bag. But the look didn't go down well with the netizens and they started trolling the 'Mardaani' actress mercilessly for wearing pink bathroom slippers with her traditional attire.

"Bhai koi stylist dedo isko"

One user asked, "What has happened to her dressing sense lately??" while another commented, "Bhai koi stylist dedo isko (Someone please give her a stylist)." A third comment read, "Iska kapda kaun design karta hai, usko worst design senser ka award do (Wo designs her clothes, that person should get the worst designer award)."

However, this is not the first time when Rani Mukerji has been trolled for her look. The actress has often been questioned about her fashion choices. Earlier this year, Rani was spotted at Kajal Anand's birthday party. wearing a baby pink-coloured top and denim along with matching blue heels and blue handbag. The netizens called dubbed her as 'fashion disaster'.