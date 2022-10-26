It is that time of the year when the complete nation is busy celebrating Bhai dooj, which signifies the sacred relationship between a brother and sister. The day marks the eternal bond between siblings. On this day, sisters pray for the longevity of brother's life and brothers vow to protect them against all evils.

This year, as you all celebrate Bhai dooj with your brothers and sisters, here's a list of films that can add on to your festive occasion as these films speak a lot about exploring siblings' bond.

Hum Saath Saath Hai

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' is a family drama that captures the essence of siblinghood. The film, which had released in 1999, featured an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Karishma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari who play siblings in the film.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Released in 2001, this Bollywood film, which is often listed as a cult film, showcases the bond between step-brothers Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) and sisters Anjali (Kajol) and Pooja (Kareena Kapoor Khan). The film, directed by Karan Johar, has a lot of ups and downs while in the end it comes to a happy ending.

Dil Dhadakne Do

'Dil Dhadakne Do' is a comedy drama that released in the year 2015. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film showcased Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra as brother and sister. When Priyanka was ill-treated by her husband (Rahul Bose) and underestimated by her parents, her brother stood by her. On the other hand, when Ranveer needed his sister's help, Priyanka was always beside him as a rock.

Iqbal

Filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor made a film titled 'Iqbal ' in 2005 where the main protagonist Iqbal (Shreyas Talpade) is a deaf-and-mute boy who takes the help of his sister (Shweta Prasad) to communicate. Iqbal's sister pushed him to fulfil his dream of becoming a cricketer and secure a place in the Indian national team.

Sarbjit

We all are aware of the real-life story of Sarbjit, a farmer who was sentenced to death in Pakistan prison. The 2016 movie is a biographical drama in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the sister of Randeep Hooda. Dalbir (Aishwarya) fought for the release of Sarbjit (Randeep).

Raksha Bandhan

This is one of the latest additions to the list of films in this niche genre. The Anand L Rai directorial revolves around the character Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and the only brother of four sisters. The story focusses on his relentless efforts of getting his sisters married.