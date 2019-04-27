BFFs with Vogue, the classy show hosted by Neha Dhupia on Colors Infinity, is back with its season 3 and it begins tonight! The first episode of BFFs with Vogue will have none other than Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor making an appearance. And with her will be her best friend forever - who else but her sister Khushi Kapoor, who herself is soon to make her Bollywood debut.

'Real Friends Unreal Fun' goes the tagline of BFFs with Vogue, and it promises to be just that! Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre, Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and many more Bollywood actors are to be seen on the show, so is tennis star Sania Mirza!

Watch out for a real and goofy episode with Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor candidly sharing their secrets, their boyfriends, their fetisehs, and fun moments from their life in the first episode of BFFs with Vogue. We are not sure if they're going to be talking about their legendary actress mom Sridevi, who passed away in February 2018. But we guess the girls need to have some fun now and that's what Neha Dhupia will make them do.

Host Neha Dhupia says, "This season of BFFs With Vogue is full-out madness. We've had such a great time shooting this season with the craziest, zaniest and super sassy BFFs from Bollywood, that the only way to compliment it would be with a promo as crazy, fiery yet full of fun."

Here is a list of Bollywood stars who are all set to appear on BFFs with Vogue Season 3.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, actress Katrina Kaif, who had famously made an appearance on BFFs with Vogue Season 2 with actress Alia Bhatt, will be seen in Season 3 as well. This time, her BFF is Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is a Bollywood stylist and designer and is Fashion Director at Vogue India. Says Katrina Kaif on her second appearance on BFFs with Vogue, "Last season didn't seem like we were shooting at all, it was a complete goof fest and unwinding session. This time around being my second stint, I am sure I'll have even more fun on the episode and let loose with my BFF. And I'm also coming prepared for any surprises that Neha has up her sleeve for me."

Some of the other celebrities from Bollywood who will be guests on BFFs with Vogue Season 3 are actress Parineeti Chopra with her bestie and tennis superstar Sania Mirza, actress Jacqueline Fernandez who will be seen along with actor Kartik Aaryan, and actor Ayushmann Khurrana with actress Radhika Apte.

We are looking forward to seeing Rajkummar Rao and Ishaan Khattar on the show, too. But it is the trio of Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi that has us most excited. These three are the real besties forever!

Neha Dhupia makes for a rather good host and definitely does not copy Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. Hosting her podcast No Filter Neha and then BFFs with Vogue has definitely made the actress a hostess to reckon with. Let's see what confessions she is able to get her celeb guests to make on BFFs with Vogue Season 3!

BFFs with Vogue Season 3 will air every Saturday at 9 pm IST on Colors Infinity.