On Saturday night, Nobu founders, Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper celebrated the grand reopening of Nobu Dubai at Atlantis, The Palm, with an exclusive attendee list featuring A-List celebrities and special guests from around the world at a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah. Apart from a luxury hotel, it also launched Kendall Jenner's liquor brand in Dubai. Among all the prominent faces, the guest list included Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor attend Kendall Jenner's starry Dubai party

BFF Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor set Instagram ablaze with their stunning BTS videos and pictures. The duo attended a grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, the budding star kids and soon-to-be Bollywood actors met Kendall Jenner at the afterparty. The model and reality TV star Kendall hosted the afterparty at the hotel's Cloud 22.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya took to her Instagram stories and shared inside pictures and videos from the party. On her Instagram stories, she is seen with her Srk- Gauri's daughter Suhana as they pose with Kendall.

Suhana looks pretty in a light pink ensemble, while Shanaya opted for a red off-shoulder dress. other, Kendall made heads turn in an olive-green outfit. She paired her look with black gloves and matching boots.

Kendall's 818 Tequila brand was also launched. Check out the picture below:

Shanaya Kapoor and her BFF Suhana Khan give a sneak peek of their exquisite outfit in a mirror selfie.

On Instagram stories, Maheep Kapoor proudly shared a video that shows her daugther Shanaya chatting with a guest and Kendall chatting with other guests. She captioned the video as, "Our host, Kendall." Maheep captioned it as "I spot my girl."

Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan and Gauri Khan were also snapped at the hotel's launch. Take a look.

Work front

Suhana will be seen with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, featuring Suhana as Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Vedang Raina as Jughead Jones.

While Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Bedhadak.