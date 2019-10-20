Beyoncé seems to be getting quite active on social media, especially Instagram. Queen Bey reportedly took to Instagram to share a slideshow of two new funny pics that show her looking stunning in a red dress while standing with husband Jay-Z and making silly faces for the camera.

It's nice to Beyoncé and Jay-Z getting goofy, the pair is Royalty in the music industry so it's good to see that these big celebrities have a lighter side to them.

The gorgeous singer can be seen wearing a long-sleeved sparkly red dress and dangling earrings in the snapshots as she shows off long curly hair, and her rapper love, who is standing beside her, is wearing a black blazer over a white T-shirt and black pants. She is making a fish face in both pics and in one, she is even playfully crossing her eyes as Jay smiles and looks to the side while they hold onto each other. There was no caption for the post, but with the mega response it received, there really wasn't one needed!

Earlier, Beyoncé posted a few sultry snaps of herself without a bra. The tasteful shots really looked gorgeous. Reportedly, Beyoncé took to Instagram to tease her followers with gorgeous snaps of herself posing in a low cut patterned coat and mini-skirt.

Beyoncé is one of the most successful and famous names in Hollywood. Speaking to Vogue, Beyoncé said: "I've fallen quite a few times, so I've learnt how to fall. It's very rare that I'm not bruised in my life. I'm always bruised somewhere - like my legs, my hips, I've hit something, I've fallen..."

Well, she may have fallen, but she seems to have gotten right back up. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are some of the most recognizable singers in the world and we wish them well. You can check out the pics here: