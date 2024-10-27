The 2024 US Presidential elections are just around the corner and with that in mind different celebrities from varied walks of life are taking a stand and voicing their support for their preferred candidate. Global pop sensation, Beyoncé too publicly announced her support for Kamala Harris at a rally happening in Houston on Friday. She took centre stage at the Democratic party campaign event and not only introduced Kamala to the audience but also shared with them why she believes in her as a President material.

Beyoncé at the very get-go of her speech said, "I'm not here as a celebrity, I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother." Being a mother of three, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, she then went on to say, "A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we're not divided. Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what's possible with no ceilings, no limitations We must vote, and we need you," indicating towards Harris.

Houston is Beyoncé's hometown and she does play a very important role when it comes to the Harris campaign. For the 2024 Presidential campaign, Kamala's team has chosen Beyoncé's uber-popular song 'Freedom' from her 2016 album 'Lemonade' as their anthem. Earlier in July, the global star's mother Tina Knowles had also publicly endorsed Kamala as the next president.

However, Beyoncé chose not to perform like the time she did while supporting Hilary Clinton in Cleveland all the way back in 2016 nor did she sing the national anthem like she sang for Barack Obama's inauguration in 2013. This time around she told the crowd that the time had come to "sing a new song" and both Harris and Beyoncé went on to make statements about the outcome of the abortion ban in the state.

Earlier popular celebrities like Taylor Swift, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen have come out in full support of Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States Of America.