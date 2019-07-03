With only two weeks until Disney's The Lion King releases in the theatres, Jon Favreau has once again upped the excitement surrounding the film by releasing character posters. All this time, we have known who will be voicing for which famous Disney character from the 1994 Disney film, The Lion King. However, now, the castmates have come face to face with their characters and the pictures couldn't have been more phenomenal!

The portraits capture Donald Glover, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and more face their onscreen CGI characters. Along with the new posters, Disney also released a featurette which not only includes some pivotal scenes from the film but also has a behind the scenes footage of all the stars who are gearing up for the release of their film. You can hear Beyonce's alluring voice as Nala as she tries to make Simba return to Pride Rock. You can also hear the baritone of James Earl Jones as he speaks to Simba as Mufasa. Check out the posters and even the featurette below! Oh and do not miss the video as it also features Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner croon to the tunes of Hakuna Matata!

In the featurette, Favreau did explain how working on The Jungle Book gave him some more understanding of CGI and the whole genre of visual effects. This eventually helped him when he started working on The Lion King. "'The Lion King' was a story that people knew intimately," he said and further added, "I'm entering into 'Lion King' inheriting everything I learned on 'Jungle Book.' There was a tremendous opportunity to retell the story using a new set of tools and technology." He sure has a point. Even Donald Glover gushed about his experience of working with Favreau in the film. "This has been a really incredible experience," Glover said. "I've never seen anything made this way before, the level of care where everyone knows how much it means and everyone is invested."

Earlier, it was confirmed that apart from the original reprisal of compositions by Hans Zimmer, Beyonce will also be adding a new track of her own to the movie. Confirming the same, director Jon Favreau had told Fandango, "There's a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M., who's part of it with Hans Zimmer. They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there's already a very established musical personality to the piece. So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production."

The Lion King stars a plethora of star cast including James Earl Jonas, Alfre Woodard, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Florence Kasumba, John Kani, Eric Andre and more in pivotal roles. The film releases on July 19.