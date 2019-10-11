She is Queen Bey for a reason, and from the looks of these new snaps, Beyoncé doesn't want the world forgetting that.

Reportedly, Beyoncé took to Instagram to tease her followers with gorgeous snaps of herself posing in a low cut patterned coat and mini-skirt. The singer ditched her bra and decided to accentuate her cleavage in the shots. We have to say, Beyonce looks gorgeous in the pics.

Reportedly, Beyoncé was among the stars who gathered in Atlanta, Georgia, to celebrate the unveiling of Tyler Perry Studios.

Beyoncé has become increasingly private so it was a surprise to many when she agreed to sit down for a televised interview with Good Morning America during the promotion of the live-action adaptation of The Lion King.

"This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it," Bey told ABC News. "I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa," she said, adding that they used "all these incredible new sounds mixed with some of the producers from America."

JUST ANNOUNCED: '#TheLionKing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with @RobinRoberts' special will feature the EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE PREMIERE of @Beyonce's music video for “Spirit” & an exclusive interview with the superstar! Watch TONIGHT at 8pmET on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/mfhnDwVq7G pic.twitter.com/bd884lHSy9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2019

Beyoncé is one of the most successful and famous names in Hollywood. Speaking to Vogue, Beyoncé said: "I've fallen quite a few times, so I've learnt how to fall. It's very rare that I'm not bruised in my life. I'm always bruised somewhere - like my legs, my hips, I've hit something, I've fallen..."

Well, she may have fallen, but she seems to have gotten right back up. Beyoncé is one of the most recognizable singers in the world and we wish her well. You can check out the pics here: