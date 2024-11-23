sbi bonus issue, sbi bonus history, sbi q4 results, sbi share price, state bank of india q4 results, sbi chairperson arundhati, sbi merger, sbi sensex
The logo of State Bank of India is pictured next to its headquarters in Mumbai, India, March 14, 2016.Reuters file

The State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted customers about fake SMS and WhatsApp messages designed to steal personal information under the guise of expiring reward points. These messages falsely claim that users must redeem their SBI Reward Points by clicking on a provided link.

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, SBI clarified that it never sends such messages and urged users not to engage with the links.

One example of the scam reads:

"Dear Customer Account- Yono SBI net banking Reward point INR Rs.9895 will be Today expiry... click Link -nct.short.gv/Me."

SBI warns customers of fraudulent messages claiming expiring reward points
SBI warns customers of fraudulent messages claiming expiring reward pointsX

SBI reminded customers that genuine reward point redemption should only be conducted through official channels. The bank also advised users to avoid interacting with unverified messages and report any suspicious activities to their helpline.

Authorities have warned the public to remain vigilant against phishing scams and prioritize safeguarding their personal information.

