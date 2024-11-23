The State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted customers about fake SMS and WhatsApp messages designed to steal personal information under the guise of expiring reward points. These messages falsely claim that users must redeem their SBI Reward Points by clicking on a provided link.

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, SBI clarified that it never sends such messages and urged users not to engage with the links.

One example of the scam reads:

"Dear Customer Account- Yono SBI net banking Reward point INR Rs.9895 will be Today expiry... click Link -nct.short.gv/Me."

SBI reminded customers that genuine reward point redemption should only be conducted through official channels. The bank also advised users to avoid interacting with unverified messages and report any suspicious activities to their helpline.

Authorities have warned the public to remain vigilant against phishing scams and prioritize safeguarding their personal information.