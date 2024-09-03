Creative Commons

Packaged juices, even the ones that come with the label "healthy", are dangerous for health, and are low in nutritional value, warned experts on Tuesday, stressing the need to avoid them.

National Nutrition Week is observed annually from September 1 to September 7. The theme this year is 'Nutritious Diets for Everyone'.

Packaged juices usually contain minimal fruit pulp and are unhealthy due to their high sugar content, posing the risk of diabetes and obesity -- a rising health concern in the country. Processed juice also lacks fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

"Packaged juices are not healthy at all. They are high in sugars and low in nutritional value. When it comes to nutrition, the percentage of fruit pulp is low, while artificial flavours, stabilisers, sugar/ sweeteners/ fructose syrup are generally very high," Dr. Shweta Gupta, Unit Head- Dietetics, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh told IANS.

Importantly, Gupta also recommended having fresh fruits instead of juices (both fresh/ packaged). It is because "when juice is prepared, the pulp is removed and along with its vitamins, minerals, fibres also are removed. Hence, to maintain good health avoid juices, especially packaged juices", the expert said.

Dr Sukhvinder Singh Saggu, Director of Minimal Access, GI & Bariatric Surgery at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told IANS that consuming packaged fruit juices can also lead to weight gain, insulin resistance, and other health issues.

Instead, the expert called for eating fresh fruits that provide a balanced mix of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

"Despite their healthy branding, packaged fruit juices are often loaded with added sugars and stripped of essential nutrients and fibres that whole fruits provide. In addition, the processing involved in making these juices often destroys beneficial enzymes and reduces the overall quality of the product," Saggu said.

If you're aiming to maintain a healthy diet, it's best to avoid packaged fruit juices altogether. Opt for whole fruits or freshly squeezed juices instead, as they offer the complete nutritional profile that your body needs.

(With inputs from IANS)