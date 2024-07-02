Beware of Manchurian, cotton candy & now Pani Puri; foods that miserably failed K'taka safety checks

Pani Puri is not just the quintessentially Indian street food but almost its poster delicacy. That with the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida being made to taste the dish on his trip to India last year.

However, neither the identity nor the popularity of Pani Puri have prevented it from becoming a victim of adulterated food ingredients. In a blow to the devoted lovers of Pani Puri, it has been revealed that 22% of Pani Puri samples collected by the food safety officials have failed the safety tests. The shocking results came out after the samples were tested in Karnataka.

As per the reports, out of 260 samples that were collected, artificial colors and carcinogenic agents (which are cancer causing) were found in as many as 41 samples. The other 18 samples were also found to be unfit for human consumption.

Reportedly, the food safety officials of the state swung into action after receiving many complaints about the quality of Pani Puri being served at various streets across the state. The officials stated that they collected samples not just from roadside stalls and vendors but also restaurants from all over the state.

Apart from the fact that many samples were found to be unfit for human consumption as they were stale, they were also found lacking on the food safety front. Chemicals like brilliant blue, sunset yellow and tartrazine were found in Pani Puri samples, which have been known to be health hazards.

In March of this year, Karnataka government prohibited the use of coloring agent Rhodamine-B, widely used in dishes like manchurian and cotton candy. At the time, Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had warned that strict action will be taken against sellers using the chemicals in their restaurants. He had also said that people should be careful and aware of what they are consuming and what goes into it.

Tip of the iceberg?

While the devoted lovers of Pani Puri were genuinely disappointed, others thought this was just one of the many items that were unfit for human consumption and laced with poisonous chemicals.

"Test others also on street stalls, like sauces, jelly, jam, all adulterated. Street food standards are poor in India," wrote a user.

While others opined that the news was concerning and how food safety should be a priority everywhere in the country. Stricter regulations, better enforcement and collective awareness is the only way to ensure public health is not a casualty.

Other controversial food items

Earlier this year, a video of soya chaap being prepared unhygienically went viral on social media. Soya, otherwise supposed to be healthy, has increasingly found its way into a variety of street food items, like soya chaap and vegetarian momos.

Especially the items trying to replicate the flavour of non-vegetarian food. However, the chemicals used to soften the soya chaap and keep it fresh for a longer duration have been the subject of many health journals, with several raising concerns about their safety.

Earlier in May, the European Union's food safety authorities raised startling concerns and flagged the presence of cancer-causing chemicals in as many as 527 food products originating in India, eventually leading to their ban in the EU. The issue hit the headlines when reputed companies like MDH and Everest were scanned and allegedly found to contain traces of ethylene oxide, a chemical above permissible levels.

