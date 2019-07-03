Katrina Kaif has announced her new association with Reebok with a sizzling photo on Instagram. The actress is seen posing in a sports bra and shorts of the same brand.

Katrina looked extremely sexy as she flaunted her toned body and abs in the picture. A punching bag is also seen in the frame.

"Proud to announce my association with @ReebokIndia. It is a perfect fit for me and i am very happy to join hands with a brand that believes and encourages the same thoughts as I do. Fitness & dance are a big part of my life and to be able to team-up with a brand who stands by and supports a similar vision is wonderful. It is an interesting opportunity for me to curate interesting dialogues and conversation around fitness, women's training and body image amongst other things. It's a big part of my life and it feels great to be sharing this platform with Reebok," she captioned the photo.

While earlier Disha Patani is the one who used to put Instagram on fire with her Calvin Klein promotional pictures, now Katrina has jumped in to give her tough competition in this race of hotness.

Meanwhile, after the success of Bharat, Katrina is now busy shooting for another big film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. Being directed by Rohit Shetty, it is a cop drama.