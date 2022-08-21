You know how the popular saying goes "if it's too good to be true, there's something wrong." One might have come across such a situation at least once in a life. It could be finding those lovely pair of Jimmy Choo heels in a night market or getting your favourite phone in its original packaging with company seal and everything at half the price. What are the odds? Well, if you're in Srinagar, the chances of getting a Hackett tee for one-tenth of the original price is not quite uncommon. Surprisingly, no one batted an eye, until someone did.

Our local sources in Srinagar explored the city's market and discovered a shocking and appalling act of counterfeit sale of luxury fashion brands. From Lacoste to Hackett and beyond, you can find your favourite brand's clothes at unbelievably discounted prices.

"I visited this multi-brand store in Srinagar looking for a Lacoste t-shirt and the price didn't seem right. I asked for a Hackett t-shirt to confirm my suspicion. The store was selling a Hackett tee for Rs 2,000 whereas the original costs no less than Rs 8,000," a local source told IBTimes.

It's not just unethical, but straight out illegal. Counterfeiting is a menace that has affected every economy in the world. India is no stranger to it, but the practice of counterfeits is mostly a hush-hush act. But to our surprise, Srinagar markets and malls are displaying and selling these super fakes of high-end luxury brands at heavily discounted prices. Complete with a tax-bill, the "multi-brand showrooms" sell these fake clothing items without the fear of being caught.

Shockingly, another sources tells us that there are many sellers of counterfeits in Jawahar Nagar., Raj Bagh, Downtown, Batamaloo, Baghat. "Due to this all genuine traders are being hit. These are all Rs 200 clothes, which they sell for Rs 2000 + and put rates as Rs 4000 or Rs 5000 on tags to show discount."

International Business Times has notified the law enforcement officials about the illegal sale of counterfeits in Srinagar markets.

Appalled to see sale of counterfeit branded garments in Srinagar. Not in the nooks & crannies but outrageously in main markets and malls



Urge @srinagaradmin & @SrinagarPolice to act as per law so such illegality is not allowed & genuine traders who pay franchise fee aren’t hurt — Danish Manzoor Bhat (@TellDM) August 20, 2022

Legal repercussions

If raided, these showrooms selling counterfeits will have goods amounting to crores when the actual prices of the original garments will be taken into consideration. Under Indian law, the owner of the brand has rights under the trademark laws. Also, As a member of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), India is covered under Article 61, which stipulates that member nations must provide for criminal proceedings and sanctions in cases of wilful trademark counterfeiting or commercial copyright piracy.

Under IP Rights (Imported Goods) Enforcement Rules of 2007 and Indian Customs Act, 1962, brand owners can have the counterfeit goods seized by the authorities and destroyed in front of the rights holder if found to be fake. Since counterfeiting, like piracy, is a cognizable offence, the authorities will conduct search and seizure and inform the right holders.

As far as the punishments go in cases of counterfeiting, a person found guilty can face up to three years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.