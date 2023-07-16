It was around a few days back that a study carried out by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization found a close association of cancer risk to the intake of aspartame, an artificial sweetener.

The research classified aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic" based on limited evidence for liver cancer in studies on people and rodents.

The research report worried many people, as aspartame is one of the most popular artificial sweeteners used all around the world.

"This is really more of a call to the research community to try to better clarify and understand the carcinogenic hazard that may or may not be posed by aspartame consumption," said researchers in their report.

And now, a survey carried out by LocalCircles, a community-based social media platform has found that at least 38 percent of urban Indians consume artificial sweeteners every month.

It should be noted that aspartame is 200 times sweeter than sugar, and it is mainly used in diet drinks, chewing gum, toothpaste and chewable vitamins.

The survey report noted that one in three urban Indians consume diet soda or chewing gum every month which is rich in artificial sweeteners.

Other aspartame-filled food products consumed by urban Indians include energy drinks, sugar-free chocolates and sugar-free ice creams.

Meanwhile, US Food and Drug Administration, after reviewing the study report noted that aspartame being labeled by IARC as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" does not mean that aspartame is actually linked to cancer.

Several previous studies had also suggested that aspartame, if consumed in limited quantity will not induce any health risks.

As the new report creates alarm among artificial sweetener users, more studies should be carried out to understand the complete risks of aspartame use.