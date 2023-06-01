OnePlus, a household name in the global smartphone space, has two big surprises for Indian consumers. Continuing the tradition of releasing limited edition models of its flagship smartphone, OnePlus has two special variants in the offing. While OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey edition is set to launch on June 6, there's another surprise for fans who want to stand out with their phones. OnePlus may also launch OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact edition in India this month.

Both these special editions have been launched in China, and it's only a matter of time before we see them here in India. It remains to be seen if OnePlus will launch both the themed devices on June 6, but the excitement is keeping fans on their toes.

OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey will launch in India on June 6. Much like the name suggests, the phone will have a marble-like back panel, but the core design of the OnePlus 11 will remain intact. If this new variant looks familiar, it's because it is a rebranded version of OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock edition, which was launched in China in March.

Though the back cover is not a slab of marble (duh!), OnePlus has built it using 3D microcrystalline rock to offer a marble-like finish. Why? Just so the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey doesn't get heavy. But there's an interesting kick to the phone. Like your fingerprint, no two phones will be the same.

"The OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey is an India exclusive special edition, which ensures its owners possess a device that is 1 of 1, making no two phones in alike. The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey, pays homage to our diverse community as an ode to their own unique stories and experiences," OnePlus said.

The pricing will be revealed at launch, but it is expected to cost Rs 64,999, which is Rs 3,000 more than the regular variant with 256GB storage.

OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact

Unlike the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey, OnePlus hasn't teased the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact in India yet. But a tipster claimed that OnePlus is likely to launch its flagship inspired by the popular game. But the design hasn't been leaked yet.

According to tipster Max Jumbor, the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact edition will launch in China and India in June. Don't get your hopes too high, at least until an official word is released.

Both these special editions will include customized themes, wallpapers and sound effects to complement the devices.

Both these OnePlus 11 limited editions will carry forward the same specifications as the regular variant, complete with a 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ AMOLED display, Hasselblad camera collaboration, 50MP+48MP+32MP rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie shooter. The phones will have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support and Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor under the hood.

Which of the two limited edition variants are you most excited about?