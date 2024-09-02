Celebs endorsing paan masala brands has often been a topic of discussion, the ongoing debate never seems to die down. Of late, actors Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar have all appeared in such pan masala ads and have been highly criticised by the audiences.

Actor R Madhavan rejected a lucrative offer to endorse a paan masala brand

Recently, actor Hrithik Roshan faced backlash for an endorsement. Amid the discussion, it has been reported that R Madhavan rejected an endorsement from a paan masala brand.

A report shared by an online portal claimed that R Madhavan was offered a huge amount of money to become the brand ambassador of a paan masala brand. However, Madhavan rejected the offer, keeping in mind his responsibility towards the audience.

With Madhavan rejecting the offer, the brand is still on the lookout for a new face.

John Abraham lashed out at actors for rendering pan masala

John Abraham lashed out at those endorsing paan-masala brands. He said he loves his fellow actors but would never advertise a paan-masala product and play with people's lives.

During his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, John said, "I have no patience for actors who promote health on one hand and endorse paan masala on the other. I would never want to sell death."

He added, "If I live my life with honesty, and if I practice what I preach, then I'm a role model. But if I'm presenting a fake version of myself in public and behaving like a different person behind their back, they'll spot it."

He said, "People talk about fitness, and the same people endorse paan masala. I love all my actor friends and I'm not disrespecting any of them. I want to make it clear that I'm talking about myself. But I will not sell death, because it's a matter of principle. Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is Rs 45,000 crore? You're selling death. How can you live with it?"

Work Front

R. Madhavan's last film 'Shaitaan was received well by the audiences. His upcoming releases include 'Dhurandhar', 'De De Pyaar De 2' and 'Shankaran'. In Tamil, he has 'Test' and 'Adhirshtasaali'. The actor is currently shooting for a project titled 'Bridge' in London.

Apart from that R Madhavan's debut film along with Dia Mirza Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein has been re-released in theaters.